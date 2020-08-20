Dr. Fauci has some bad news for recovered coronavirus patients

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains how the US can avoid a coronavirus catastrophe this winter during an online interview with Brown University. Image source: YouTube
Coronavirus patients who do not require hospitalization can still experience a number of long-term health issues.
Doctors are already finding that otherwise recovered coronavirus victims tend to experience lingering symptoms such as fatigue, breathing issues, and a host of cardiovascular problems.
A recent CDC report found that one-third of coronavirus patients endure symptoms that don't go away.