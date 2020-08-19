Dr. Fauci explains why temperature checks to fight COVID-19 are pointless

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Image source: YouTube
Temperature checks are a pretty inaccurate method to rely on to screen people for the coronavirus.
That’s according to White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the White House and his own agency have dropped a temperature check requirement that was previously used to screen visitors.
Fauci says it’s better to simply ask people screening questions to gauge their potential exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Read more >>