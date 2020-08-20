Dozens of migrants die in shipwreck off Libya - UN

Migrants on a boat off the Libyan coast (file image)
BBC News
At least 45 migrants and refugees, including five children, have died in the deadliest shipwreck off Libya this year, the UN refugee agency says.
They were among more than 80 people on board a vessel whose engine exploded off the coast of Zwara, the UNHCR said.
The deaths were reported by some 37 survivors rescued by local fishermen.
Both the UNHCR and International Organization for Migration (IOM) have called for search and rescue efforts for migrants to be stepped up.
They said that without a dedicated search and rescue operation mechanism, more lives would be lost in the Mediterranean. Read more >>