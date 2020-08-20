Davis to be airlifted to US

Philip Brave Davis
Davis told The Nassau Guardian in a telephone conversation this morning he feels fine and only has a slight cough.
There was no obvious sign of distress.
Davis said his daughter, an anesthesiologist and critical care physician in the US, wants him closer to her for his care.
Davis has been in Doctors Hospital for several days now.
This morning, Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson confirmed he too has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized in New Providence.
Earlier this week, PLP Senator Dr. Michael Darville also tested positive. (source)