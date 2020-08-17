Davis tests positive

Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis
Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in hospital.
“This last six weeks, more than 1,000 Bahamians have learned they have tested positive for the COVID virus,” Davis, 69, said in a voice note.
“This morning, I learned the same thing.
“I am in hospital, receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we have received. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors and the healthcare workers who are working day and night. Please include them in your prayers also.
“One of [our] greatest strengths as a people, is how we care for each other. Let’s find new ways to prove this now.
“Look out for your neighbors. Buy an extra bag of groceries for a friend in need and check on someone who may need your support.
“In God’s grace and blessings, may they continually be for The Bahamas. I know as we rely on God’s grace and blessings, I know brighter days are ahead for all of us. Thank you. I love you.”
The voice note was likely designed to show Davis’ strength in the face of rumors on social media that he was “very sick”.
