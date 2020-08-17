Creating a COVID-19 vaccine is only the first step. It’ll take years to manufacture and distribute

Antonio Lacerda/EPA/AAP
The world is hoping a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available. So far, more than 160 candidate vaccines are in development.
Some 31 of these have entered human clinical trials. One of them is Russia’s “Sputnik V”, which was granted approval by the country’s health ministry last week. But the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a large number of international experts have urged Russia to conduct more testing to ensure the vaccine’s safety before using it.
But even if this candidate and others are proven to be safe and effective, developing the vaccine is just the first step.
Some of the biggest challenges in getting everyone vaccinated still lie ahead.