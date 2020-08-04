Crazy Brawl Breaks Out On Flight After Passengers Refuse To Wear Masks And Why Is That Guy Shirtless?

image/Twitter
By Chris Illuminati
An insane brawl broke out on a holiday trip from Amsterdam to Ibiza after two passengers refused to put masks on.
The altercation aboard the KLM Boeing 737 was caught on video and posted to Instagram and Twitter.
“Panic and violent brawl!,” @michighclub wrote in the caption. “Unruly English passenger on board KLM flight to Ibiza, he had been drinking Gregus vodka. They refused to wear facemasks. 2 arrests were made.”
The footage shows several passengers – some also not wearing face masks – confronting the shirtless, tattooed traveler, giving him a bloody nose, before restraining him on the floor.