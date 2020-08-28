CPSA: “No more space for COVID-19 positive persons”

Positive COVID test
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA) yesterday warned the country’s main healthcare facilities had reached capacity for COVID-19 positive patients as it called for a “zero-tolerance” approach to those who did not comply with public health measures.
In a statement, the association said it hoped lessons were learned from the previous reopening attempt and appealed for proper consultation with stakeholders to protect public health and the country’s economic future.
“Given that our main healthcare facilities have no more space for COVID-19 positive persons, and our healthcare teams are stretched beyond measure, the CPSA recommends a zero-tolerance approach for persons who do not wear masks in public, abide by quarantine orders, or worse, go out in public while sick or knowing that they are COVID positive,” read a statement.
“We cannot afford to lose any more of our physicians, nurses, or other healthcare members to COVID-19 nor to physical and mental exhaustion. Read more >>