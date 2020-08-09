COVID-19 Enforcement Unit still being “set up”

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s COVID-19 Enforcement Unit (CEU) is still in the process of being set up, said Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle yesterday.
The prime minister announced the unit has been established to help curb breaches of quarantine protocols and to carry out patrols of public spaces to ensure health guidelines are being followed.
“They are still in the process of setting up the software on the computers, but the persons are in there now who have already been trained,” Rolle said.
To date, 25 police reserve officers have been trained and an additional 25 are expected to be trained.
However, concerns have arisen over whether those officers have the necessary protections to keep them safe while on duty monitoring people in quarantine.
Officers attache to the unit told Eyewitness News it is also unclear whether they have sufficient coverage for themselves and their families if they become infected.
The government has acquired 21 vehicles that will be properly outfitted with communications systems and deployed with police officers and individual ambassadors to patrol public spaces.
