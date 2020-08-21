Coronavirus updates: CDC director says 'biggest fear' is flu, COVID-19 overwhelming hospitals

In the U.S., more than 174,000 people have died of COVID-19.
As the United States gets closer to flu season, the combination with the COVID-19 pandemic could be disastrous for hospitals across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield.
He offered the grim outlook Thursday during a JAMA livestream, saying hospitals could be overrun like they were in New York City early on in the pandemic.
"The biggest fear I have of course by COVID and flu at the same time, is that our hospital capacity could get strained," he said Thursday.
"And we need to stay vigilant to the mitigation steps right now, because, come the fall, if we have flu causing its problems and we have COVID causing its problems, and they build on each other, we could end up with another loss of significant life," Redfield said. Read more >>