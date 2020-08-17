Coronavirus strain that is '10 times more infectious' detected in Malaysia

A worker sanitizes a seat at a Golden Screen Cinemas hall, as cinemas reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 1, 2020. (REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)
A mutation of the coronavirus that is far more infectious than the original Wuhan strain has been detected in Malaysia, the health authorities said on Aug. 16.
The D614G mutation was discovered by the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research in four cases from two Covid-19 clusters in the country - the Sivagangga cluster and the Ulu Tiram cluster, said health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post on Sunday.
According to Datuk Dr Hisham, the discovery of the mutation means people need to be more careful and continue being disciplined in practising safety measures such as social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing of masks.