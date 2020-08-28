Friday, August 28, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak at Bachelorette Party Infects Everybody Except One Person
By Soo Kim
As novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpass 5.8 million, a cluster of new cases in Massachusetts has been linked to a wedding event held in Rhode Island.
All but one of 20 guests who attended the gathering—described to be a bachelorette party by the Rhode Island Department of Health—tested positive for COVID-19 following the event. Seventeen of those infected are from Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.
At a press briefing this week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed: "There was a wedding that we figured out through our contact tracing program that took place in Rhode Island where a number of people from Massachusetts went to it. Everybody who went to that wedding except one person tested positive for COVID." Read more >>