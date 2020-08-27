Coronavirus could be here until 2024 with a second wave within weeks, expert warns

Dr Zhang Wenhong, the Director of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital in Shanghai, predicts that coronavirus could be with us for up to four years, and claims that a second international outbreak could hit as early as this autumn.
It’s been five months since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, and now one expert predicts that this is just the start.
Speaking to ITV News, Dr Wenhong said: “We cannot eradicate the disease in the coming two, three or four years.”
