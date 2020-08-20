Coronavirus: Children carry ‘significantly more’ virus than hospitalised adults

The researchers say that mainly screening symptomatic patients has led to “the erroneous conclusion that the vast majority of people infected are adults”.
By Sara Rigby, PA Science
Children may carry much more coronavirus in their system than previously thought, a new study suggests.
Infected children were shown to have a significantly higher level of virus in their airways than hospitalised adults in ICUs for COVID-19 treatment, researchers say.
As schools plan to reopen, understanding the potential role children play in the spread of the disease and the factors that drive severe illness in children is critical, experts say.
Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Mass General Hospital for Children (MGHfC) in the US suggest their findings indicate children may play a larger role in the community spread of the virus than previously thought. Read more >>