Coronavirus Cases Top 25 Million Globally As India Emerges As A New Epicenter

India recorded 78,761 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, helping to push the global total past 25 million on Sunday. Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images
The number of cases of the coronavirus has now passed 25 million worldwide.
The milestone happened Sunday, fueled by a surge of more than 78,000 cases in India on Saturday. The spread of the virus in India has grown in recent weeks, with daily cases there now outpacing both the United States and Brazil, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.
In all, India has now registered more than 3.5 million cases and more than 63,000 deaths. Global deaths now total more than 843,000.