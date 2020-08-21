COP: One officer disciplined for quarantine breach, 85 being monitored

Reserve Sergeant 15 Davis operating Hubbcat from the COVID Command Center at Cable Beach Police Station.
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over 500 people were being monitored in quarantine as of yesterday by the geofencing program Hubbcat, according to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who said one officer being monitored faced disciplinary action after breaching the self-isolation requirements.
Rolle spoke to the media from the COVID Command Centre at the Cable Beach Police Station where eight reservist officers, known as COVID ambassadors, monitor the various zones of New Providence via Hubbcat.
He said generally there have been no issues with individuals breaching quarantine.
“I had a report of one officer who had breached quarantine and I took disciplinary action,” Rolle said.
“Officers have been compliant as [far] as I’m aware and they are doing their best like I said.”
A total of 85 police officers remain in quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19.
The commissioner said the temporary loss of the officers has not “significantly affected” operations, noting there were over 3,000 officers and over 1,200 reservists.
He said: “We are still able to effectively police because on any given day we have at least 500 officers off. We have means of dealing with our issues.”
