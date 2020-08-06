Thursday, August 6, 2020
Construction company paddling to the Bahamas to raise funds to feed the homeless
From food insecurity to homelessness, so many families face critical needs right now. That's where a Jupiter construction company is stepping up. They are raising tens of thousands of dollars by paddling to the Bahamas in the name of feeding the homeless.
"We decided to paddle across the gulf stream because we love the Bahamas," Craig Mason said.
The team-building exercises they have had since May for Mason Development and Construction is actually a fundraiser.
"The idea came from our desire to help the community," he said.
Craig Mason is the owner of the company. He said the fundraiser is called "Mason Project Paddle." A team of employees will paddle 60 miles out from the Bahamas to Jupiter Inlet. So far they've raised $53,000 of their $60,000 goal. Read more >>