Cleveland Radio Personality Fired For Calling Kamala Harris ‘Colored’

Kamala Harris - Source: NurPhoto / Getty
A Cleveland radio news anchor is now jobless after using discriminatory language against vice president candidate Kamala Harris. According to Fox News, 26-year-old Kyle Cornell called Harris “colored” during a broadcast earlier this week.
During a Cleveland Indians game, Cornell said: “The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on Newsradio WTAM 1100 Cleveland.”
Cornell was fired by WTAM after making this statement, Cleveland.com reported. Read more >>