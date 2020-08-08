Chamber CEO: No quick fix to COVID-19 problem

Jeffrey Beckles
By Paige McCartney
There is no quick fix to the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on businesses, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Beckles said, adding that the best way to move forward economically is to create an investment environment for Bahamians to invest in The Bahamas.
Speaking to the role the BCCEC can play in supporting the local business community, Beckles said the way forward comes one step at a time and through collaboration.
"This is an evolving environment. That's the reason why we continue to engage the policymakers and stakeholders, because the truth is, there is no quick fix to it. Remember, with our foreign inflows taking the beating that they are and the domestic economy taking the beating it is taking, while that is our reality it is still making us push toward greater collaboration, so that we can figure out how best to move this ball forward," he said.