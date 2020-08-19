CDC Doctor Talks Travel Tips Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Traveling internationally during the coronavirus pandemic. (photo via MariuszBlach/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
As we approach Labor Day Weekend and summer’s last hurrah, many people are once again confronted with the perils of vacationing during a pandemic and the inherent risks that come with travel these days.
TravelPulse spoke one on one with Dr. Kristina Angelo in the CDC’s Travelers’ Health Branch to find out what types of travel are safe, if any, during a global health crisis and while the CDC does recommend staying at home, they do have guidance on how those who choose to travel can protect themselves.
“We say all types of travel increase your risk of getting or spreading COVID-19,” said Angelo. “Our recommendation is that you stay at home. You can get it during any form of travel.
“The issue is also that people can feel well and not have symptoms but still spread it so any mode of transportation becomes a way that you can spread the disease, especially if you and your travel companions don’t live in the same household, are children or in vulnerable populations,” she added.
