Catholic school teachers ‘terrified,’ call on archdiocese to move school fully online

Hundreds of teachers from schools across the archdiocese say they are fearful of returning to school in-person and have reached out to Arise Chicago, an interfaith workers’ rights organization to express their concerns.
James Cahill, a teacher at St. Francis Xavier in Wilmette, speaks to reporters outside the offices of the Archdiocese of Chicago demanding that the archdiocese go to fully remote learning. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
A group representing hundreds of teachers and parents with the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools Thursday called for all fall classes at the parochial school system to be held online.
“Now is the wrong time to gather hundreds of human beings into enclosed spaces,” James Cahill, a history and religion teacher at Wilmette’s St. Francis Xavier School, said at a news conference outside the archdiocese’s downtown offices, at 835 N. Rush St.
“The decision to do so boggles the mind, defies science and potentially endangers the lives of students, teachers, staff, and all of our families and communities.”
In an email to families earlier this month, Catholic Schools Supt. Jim Rigg said the archdiocese is starting the school year with full-time in-person learning, saying it's "in the best interests of children and our mission."