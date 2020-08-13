California church defies public health orders, holds indoor services for thousands with no social distancing

Pastor John MacArthur speaks during a July 26 service at Grace Community Church. CNN has blurred a portion of this image to protect a child's identity.
The megachurch in suburban Los Angeles had reluctantly closed its doors in late May after an unsuccessful legal battle related to the coronavirus pandemic. Two months later, it reopened.
"People started slowly coming back," MacArthur told CNN on Tuesday, "and they just kept coming until there were six or seven thousand."
That's several thousand more people than California allows at indoor worship services. According to an order issued July 29, houses of worship in Los Angeles County must limit indoor gatherings to 100 people or 25% of the building's capacity, whichever is lower.
"I'm so happy to welcome you to the Grace Community Church peaceful protest," MacArthur said from the pulpit last Sunday, as his congregation, few of whom appeared to be wearing masks or social distancing, erupted into applause.
The pastor has said his church offers an outdoor tent for worshipers, but photos and videos posted on social media by church officials show indoor services and tightly packed rows of congregants, most if not all of whom are maskless.
In holding church, MacArthur is betting on divine protection in a pandemic hotspot. Los Angeles County is reporting 1,500-2,000 new Covid-19 infections a day. Read more >>