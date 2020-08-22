BTVI Receives Outstanding IT Leadership Award

This is the third time in recent history that the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTV), has received an award from the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). BTVI prides itself on having a strong Information Technology (IT) program, which allows students to sit exams for international certifications. Shown here are BTVI’s Dean of Information Technology and Distance Learning, Anthony Ramtulla (R) and President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson. Photo: Del-LaMarr Davis
According to CompTIA’s Director of Latin America and the Caribbean, Leonard Wadewitz, BTVI has won the award for several reasons including teaching a comprehensive program, which includes several certifications, in addition to its commitment to a complete CompTIA program which develops new IT professionals.
“CompTIA thanks BTVI for its confidence in CompTIA as an important component in the development of the IT workforce in The Bahamas,” said Mr. Wadewitz.
Through education, training and certifications, CompTIA is a leading global voice for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. In awarding BTVI with the Outstanding Leader Award, CompTIA labelled the institution as a “perennial leader,” adding that it exemplifies the “highest commitment” to educating and certifying IT students.
CompTIA took special note of BTVI’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) program. The three-year summer program is the brainchild of Prime Minister, the Most Honourable, Dr. Hubert Minnis. Students heading into 10th grade, are given the opportunity to gain hands-on training, college credits and international certifications.
Students delve into application development, completing classes in website development, Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) and the JavaScript language. This was in addition to being introduced to Python, one of the three main programming languages used by Google.
CompTIA’s Vice President of Business Development, Joe Padin, noted that IT professionals continue to play a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“CompTIA is pleased to celebrate these educators and the organizations that employ them for their contributions to helping millions of individuals to realize their career aspirations,” said Mr. Padin.
BTVI’s President, Dr. Robert W. Robertson, stated that the CompTIA award is recognition of the quality of programming, faculty and students at the institute.
“BTVI has increasingly pursued globally-recognized industry accepted certifications as a key way to prepare graduates for the world of work. Receiving this recognition from CompTIA is confirmation that we are on the right path,” he stated.
BTVI’s Dean of Information Technology and Distance Education, Anthony Ramtulla, noted that there are now more than 1,000 students in IT related programs at BTVI, including almost 500 dual enrollment students - some of whom will complete their ICT diplomas this academic year.
“The government of The Bahamas has identified digital literacy as a core area to assist in diversification of the economy and BTVI has a wide range of short, industry certified courses and programs to address that initiative,” said Mr. Ramtulla.
In 2017 and 2018, BTVI received the top award for the highest CompTIA certification scores out of 40 testing centres in the Latin America and Caribbean regions. BTVI has over 300 students taking CompTIA exams annually.