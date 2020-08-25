BSGC donates thousands in food vouchers

In unprecedented times, with many facing job loss, Bahamas Striping Group of Companies has donated a total of $60,000 in grocery store coupons to those in need. The second round of distribution took place this month and included presentations to police working the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.
By ZNS Bahamas
As the economic crisis deepens due to the coronavirus pandemic Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) donated 1,200 Budget Food Store coupons, collectively valued at $30,000, to help feed struggling families in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco.
This second round of giving follows a distribution of 1,500 grocery store gift certificates in April. This time around the company earmarked 100 coupons to be split equally between police stations in Fox Hill and Elizabeth Estates, constituencies where the company has built close ties with officers of the law.