Thursday, August 27, 2020
Brisk Business For Local Private Air Charters To Bahamas Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To slow the spread of coronavirus in the Bahamas, the government there has banned some major airlines from serving the island which has left local private air charter services, such as Makers Air, busy filling the void.
“We only carry so many passengers, so as opposed to American, which would have a hundred or so on an aircraft, I think it is keeping the Bahamas tourism industry trickling, but not a complete halt,” said Sarah Swainson, who is in charge of Business Development at Makers Air.
The Bahamas is a place where you can social distance all you want with plenty of fresh air.
Air charter operators like Makers Air can get you there, whether for business or pleasure, as South Florida charter outfits are almost the only game in town.