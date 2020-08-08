Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000 and barrel onward

Crosses, balloons and Brazilian flags are seen at Copacabana beach, placed by members of the NGO Rio de Paz in tribute to the one hundred thousand mortal victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s death toll from COVID-19 is expected to hit 100,000 on Saturday and continue to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak.
Confronting its most lethal outbreak since the Spanish flu a century ago, Brazil reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus at the end of February. The virus took three months to kill 50,000 people, and just 50 days to kill the next 50,000.
Led by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the gravity of the epidemic and fought lockdowns by local officials, Brazilians who protested nightly from their windows in the first months of the outbreak have met the grim milestone with a shrug. Read more >>