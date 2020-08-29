Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with wife and family by his side
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2018. He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, according to his family. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. Read more >>