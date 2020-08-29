Bishop Tells People To Follow Safety Guidelines

Bishop Laish Boyd
The Tribune
ANGLICAN Archbishop Laish Boyd is urging people to take COVID-19 safety guidelines seriously, saying we must “practice the protocols or face destruction”.
In a statement issued yesterday, Bishop Boyd said the country’s current situation came about because some protocols “were relaxed when they should not have been” coupled with the fact that many people were not observing the measures at all. “The reality of the situation we face is that we are going to be dealing with this virus for a long time,” said Bishop Boyd, archbishop for the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos. “We are going to have to learn to live with it safely and responsibly, until we reach the point where it is no longer a threat.
“This means that now more than ever it is do or die – practice the protocols or face destruction. In fact, we are where we are now because some protocols were relaxed when they should not have been, and because many have not been observing the protocols at all.
"If we are going to live and not die then it will take all of us. Do not ignore the virus. Do not play down the seriousness of the virus. Do not take this thing for a joke. Do not say that it will not happen to me and my family."