Birx warns US is 'in a new phase' of coronavirus pandemic with more widespread cases

Dr. Deborah Birx
(CNN) - Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said the US is in a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold in the US earlier this year.
"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas," Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."
Birx stressed that Americans need to follow health recommendations, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
"To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx said. "If you're in multi-generational households, and there's an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you're positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities."
"This epidemic right now is different and it's more widespread and it's both rural and urban," she added.