Monday, August 10, 2020
Bill Gates critiques U.S. COVID testing: ‘The most worthless results of any country in the world’
By Yueqi Yang and Bloomberg
Microsoft Corp. founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said it’s “mind-blowing” that the U.S. government hasn’t improved COVID-19 testing that he described as slow and lacking fair access.
“You’re paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless test results of any country in the world,” Gates said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday. “No other country has this testing insanity.”
"A variety of early missteps by the U.S. and then the political atmosphere meant that we didn't get our testing going," he said.