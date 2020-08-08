Bill Gates: Coronavirus pandemic will end 'for the rich world' by late 2021

The Microsoft co-founder estimates the disease will affect the developing world even longer.
Everyone wants to know when the coronavirus outbreak will end, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has an idea. But his estimate varies based on whether you live in the developing world or in wealthier countries such as the US.
"The innovation pipeline on scaling up diagnostics, on new therapeutics, on vaccines is actually quite impressive," Gates told Wired magazine in an interview published Friday. "And that makes me feel like, for the rich world, we should largely be able to end this thing by the end of 2021, and for the world at large by the end of 2022." Read more >>