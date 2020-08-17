Monday, August 17, 2020
BCB exploring restructuring options, including possible downsizing
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas is considering its options to restructure, including possible downsizing if “absolutely necessary”, amid “serious financial challenges” and issues stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A notice to staff from the general manager dated August 17 read: “…In addition to the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic, the corporation is facing serious financial challenges and as a result therefore, the board and executive management will be determining how to restructure the corporation, (which may, if absolutely necessary, include downsizing) to ensure the future economic viability and sustainability of the corporation. The corporation seeks your continued support and effort during these difficult and challenging times.”
This comes after the executive management learned that a staff member of the BCB was exposed to the virus on Saturday.