Bahamians continue to endure long lines at stadium

Hundreds line up at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium to receive their National Insurance Board benefit checks. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
Seaton Ferguson, 54, said he is grateful his family has been helping him because despite working for years, he hasn’t received anything from NIB since March.
“I’ve been here from 6 o’clock this morning, but I was waiting on a check from March,” he said on Wednesday.
“I ain’t get no check. From I put it in, I ain’t get no money yet. So, I’m still waiting to see if I can get the first something to get something started with.
“Other than that, my sister and family members were helping me out along the way.
“But I ain’t got a red cent from this started.”
When questioned about a number of similar claims outside Cabinet on Tuesday, Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle insisted that it is only true in a small number of cases that some people have not received payments due to them from NIB for many weeks.