Bahamian Deandrae Smith Earning Doctorate in Food Science, Honored by Consulate General

Astra Armbrister-Rolle, the Bahamas Consulate General, visited the U of A, Deandrae Smith and associate professor Griffith Antungulu to recognize Smith as the first Bahamian citizen honored in Highlights from the Diaspora, which recognizes high achievement by Bahamians in the U.S. Top from left: Marvin Henfield, Rochelle Russell, Ambrister-Rolle, Atungulu and Simeon Hinsey; Bottom: Shantae Wilson, Zeinab Mohammadi-Shad, Rebecca Bruce, Soraya Shafiekhani and Deandrae Smith.
Smith's concentration is in food engineering under the guidance of Griffiths Atungulu, associate professor in the Department of Food Science, and a researcher and scientist with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the U of A System Division of Agriculture.
The Bahamas Consulate General, Astra Armbrister-Rolle, headquartered in Atlanta, recognized Smith as a Highlights from the Diaspora honoree. Highlights from the Diaspora is a citizen recognition initiative created to share stories and success of Bahamian citizens in the United States. Smith was the first person to be featured in the quarterly communications piece. Read more >>