Bahamas Targets October for Tourism Marketing Push

Beautiful landscape in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo via LiliGraphie/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
Expect Bahamas Ministry of Tourism officials to return to promoting the destination in October even as the destination adjusts policies to curb COVID-19 spikes that have led to lockdowns and hotel closings.
Government officials are planning for an October “phase one” reopening between October and early November, said Travis Robinson, tourism parliamentary secretary, in a Bahamas Tribune report, after which officials will “go back out and infiltrate the market with the tourism brand of The Bahamas,” Robinson said. Read more >>