Friday, August 28, 2020
Bahamas ranked top five pick for future travel destination
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A popular online travel company yesterday ranked The Bahamas in the top five among Caribbean destinations its members are most likely to travel to over the next two years.
Lara Barlow, Travelzoo general manager was speaking a Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association web series “Gauging Consumer Travel Sentiments”.
She noted that based on a recent survey, The Bahamas ranks second among its U.S. members and fourth among its Canadian members as a Caribbean destination they would most likely travel to over the next two years.