Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Bahamas PM & DPM in voluntary quarantine; COVID-19 traces to Nassau Office

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis

By Deandrea S. Hamilton

Nassau, The Bahamas – August 11, 2020 – The Cabinet Office announces for general information that the Cecil Wallace-Whitefield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and their agencies has been closed for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre.

At this point there has been no confirmation that the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister have been exposed.  Read more >>
