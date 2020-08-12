Bahamas PM & DPM in voluntary quarantine; COVID-19 traces to Nassau Office

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
Nassau, The Bahamas – August 11, 2020 – The Cabinet Office announces for general information that the Cecil Wallace-Whitefield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and their agencies has been closed for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre.
At this point there has been no confirmation that the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister have been exposed. Read more >>