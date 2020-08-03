Bahamas PM Assesses Isaias Damage on U.S. Coast Guard Aircraft

A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry takes off from Odyssey Aviation in Nassau, The Bahamas, on the way to an overflight of areas affected by Hurricane Isaias | August 2, 2020
By Bahamas US Embassy
Less than 24 hours after Hurricane Isaias passed over The Bahamas, the United States provided aircraft support so that Prime Minister the Most Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis could assess the damage, and the humanitarian needs of those in the storm’s wake.
Chargé d’Affaires Kevin O’Reilly accompanied the Prime Minister on the overflight, along with U.S. Coast Guard District 7 Commander Rear Admiral Eric Jones. The Honorable Desmond Bannister, Minister of Public Works; Captain Stephen Russell, Director of the National Emergency Management Agency; and Leader of the Opposition, Philip Davis also joined the overflight.
As Hurricane Isaias was still roaring over The Bahamas on August 1, the U.S. Embassy was putting in place a plan to provide a U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry so that the Prime Minister could fly over affected areas to assess the damage from the storm. Based out of Air Station Miami, the overflight went over Andros and the Berry Islands, before returning to New Providence due to prevailing weather conditions.