Bahamas Petroleum, Columbus Energy Merger Gets Court Approval

Image Credit: Michail Petrov - AdobeStock
Bahamas Petroleum Company, an oil firm with exploration assets in the Bahamas, and as of recently offshore Uruguay, and Trinidad-focused oil and gas production Columbus Energy Resources first announced intention to merge in June, by way of a share for share exchange offer to be made by BPC for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Columbus.
In a statement on Wednesday, BPC said that the merger scheme would become effective upon the court order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, "which is expected to take place on or about 7 August 2020," Read more >>