Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announces $25 deposit offer on early 2021 departures

Credit: bahamasparadisecruise.com
Travelweek News
PALM BEACH — Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has launched its new ‘Micro-Deposits for Micro-Cations’ offer that includes a reduced deposit of only $25 per person plus a host of passenger perks.
The offer, which applies to early 2021 sailings to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau, allows travellers to book with a reduced deposit of $25 per person as well as enjoy 10 free drinks, a $50 onboard credit, free Wi-Fi and a kids-sail-free offer.
On how this offer benefits agents, Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, said that it will help create leads for bookings, increase customer spend and drive revenue.
“Travel advisors have been a huge support system for us during this challenging time so we are proud to provide a new tool for them to engage with travellers who are ready to make plans to set sail to the Bahamas in 2021,” he said. “Travellers are eager to return to sea, and as the leader in two-night micro-cations, this new offer for early 2021 sailings makes booking with us easier and more affordable than ever.” Read more >>