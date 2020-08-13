Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Yacht entering Nassau harbour. PhotoⒸDerek Catalano
Yachts and the yachting community — the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas — are the island nation’s top priority, several high-level Bahamian officials declared In a webinar yesterday.
“The yachting community contributes significantly to our economic success, and yachts are still here in our country, contributing to our economy,” said Kenneth Romer, executive director of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. “Right now, the only active segment of tourism is yachts moving around our country. We, more than ever, need you [the yachting community] to partner with us to clear this hurdle.”
“You are important to us, and we are confident we can provide the experience you are seeking,” said Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. “Boaters and yachters are definitely welcome to come discover the Bahamas.”
More than 200 people attended a webinar on the status of the Bahamas for yacht guests, many of them charter brokers and captains. If the webinar chat function was any indication, most were interested in the latest development in protocols as well as trip itinerary ideas in the Out Islands.