Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Bahamas Min. of Tourism announces Virtual Golf Shootout on YouTube
By ZNS Bahamas
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism announced Monday, the launch of a first-of-its kind virtual Closest to the Pin golf shootout. This unique competition will feature LPGA Tour professionals and golf industry personalities going head to head live on YouTube.
The Islands Of The Bahamas Virtual Shootout will be held at 7 p.m. EDT Sept. 2 and will feature 16 contestants, among them two-time Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic Champion Brittany Lincicome, 2019 Bahamas Shootout Champion Alison Lee, long drive champion Troy Mullins, and trick shot artist Tania Tare.
The competition format will be one shot, survive and advance, in a March Madness style bracket configuration. Fans can tune in to watch on the WGT Golf YouTube channel. The livestream will benefit the Bahamas Red Cross, with a live call to action during the competition. Read more >>
