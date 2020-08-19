Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Bahamas International Securities Exchange Q2 Statistical Report June 2020
BISX is pleased to announce its BISX All-Share Index and trading statistics for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 with comparison to the same period of 2019.
BISX ALL SHARE INDEX
For the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2124.69. This represents a year to date decrease of 106.91 or 4.79%. By comparison for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2160.46. This represents a year to date increase of 50.51 or 2.42%. The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities.
As at June 30, 2020 the market was comprised of 19 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.531 Billion. In addition, there were 7 preference shares with a market capitalization of $243.11 Million and 11 bonds with a face value of $507 Million.
As at December 31, 2019 BISX had 85 mutual funds with total assets under management of approximately $4.9 Billion.