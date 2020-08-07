Pages
Friday, August 7, 2020
Bahamas confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 761
The Bahamas Ministry of Health is reporting 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 - including 7 on New Providence, 2 on Bimini and 1 on the island of Abaco.
There are a total of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. (
source
)
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
6:53 AM
