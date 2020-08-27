Thursday, August 27, 2020

Attorney Speaks, Families Demand Answers Months After Deadly Bahamas Boat Crash

Miami man killed, woman missing at sea after July boat crash in Bimini.

An attorney representing a man who was manning a boat when it crashed in the Bahamas is speaking out as the families of a Miami couple are still demanding answers. NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola reports.

By Jamie Guirola

An attorney representing a man who was manning a boat when it crashed in the Bahamas is speaking out as the families of a Miami couple are still demanding answers.

Javier Perez died and Carolyn Alvarez is still missing at sea after they went a boat ride in July with Josbel Fernandez and his girlfriend Violeta Khouri in Bimini. The ride ended in tragedy when the boat crashed into a rock, catapulting Perez and Alvarez off the vessel and knocking Fernandez and Khouri unconscious.

Fernandez's attorney, Yvette B. Reyes, spoke to NBC 6 exclusively Wednesday and said the families of the deceased have a right to know exactly what happened.  Read more >>
