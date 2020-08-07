At least 6 Republican operatives, some tied to Trump camp, working to get Kanye West on the 2020 ballot

It raises questions about their motives to put West’s name on the ballot.
Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Colorado.
At least six operatives who have been prominently involved in the Republican political world have been linked to Kanye West's captivating 11th-hour independent 2020 presidential bid.
As the rivalry between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden intensifies with less than three months to go until the election, the involvement of the operatives in West's campaign, some of whom have ties to Trump's camp, raises questions about the motives of those helping to put his name on the ballot.
Shortly after announcing his presidential aspirations earlier this summer, West disavowed his support for Trump during an interview with Forbes, saying, "I'm taking the red hat off, with this interview." He also said he would run as a Republican "if Trump wasn't there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there." Read more>>