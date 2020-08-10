Monday, August 10, 2020
At least 30 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 since July 8
By Jasper Ward
At least 30 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 8, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan said on Friday, adding that more than 400 healthcare workers were potentially exposed to the virus in the last month.
“This 30 has exceeded the number that we had in the first wave,” McMillan said during a Ministry of Health press conference.
“All healthcare facilities, including the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), community clinics throughout New Providence and the Rand Memorial (Hospital) have been impacted.
“Our healthcare system capacity is challenged to respond to this steep rise in cases and persons under investigation.”
Fifteen healthcare professionals who work with Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) tested positive.
Eight PMH workers, four workers employed with the Department of Health on New Providence, two employed with the Department of Health on the Family Islands and one at SRC tested positive.
Up to Friday, 316 healthcare workers were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at PMH, according to information provided by health officials.
Forty-eight of those workers were quarantined at home or at a government facility, 203 were being actively monitored at work and 65 were under review. Read more >>