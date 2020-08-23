Sunday, August 23, 2020
As COVID-19 rates rise, France will require most people to wear masks at work
By David Meyer
Most workers in France will soon have to wear masks in the workplace from Sept. 1 under proposals unveiled Tuesday by the country's labor ministry.
The move is intended to encourage companies to resume their normal economic activities while keeping employees safe. It follows advice issued Friday by the country's High Council of Public Health, which was reacting to the increasing scientific consensus that the novel coronavirus is spread through the air. Masks reduce the risk of infected people spreading the virus. Read more >>