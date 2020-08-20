Archaeologists find rare artifacts under floorboards of English manor house

Image credit: From Mike Hodgson/National Trust
By Allen Kim, CNN
An archaeologist unexpectedly discovered medieval manuscripts, 16th-century clothing and Tudor books among the many artifacts left beneath the floorboards of Oxburgh Hall in Oxborough, England.
The most interesting find was a manuscript from the 15th century, which National Trust curator Anna Forrest believes was part of a portable prayer book that may have belonged to Sir Edmund Bedingfeld, the builder of Oxburgh Hall.
Oxburgh Hall is a moated house that belonged to the Bedingfeld family, and it is now a tourist attraction.
The discoveries were made during a restoration project after major structural problems were discovered on the roof in 2016. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, archaeologist Matthew Champion worked mostly in isolation. Read more >>