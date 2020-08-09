Sunday, August 9, 2020

Almost 100 more babies test positive for COVID-19 in Corpus Christi, Texas

A 6-week-old infant died after contracting the virus.

A medical staff member takes the blood pressure and heart rate of a baby girl positive for COVID-19 while her mother holds her in her arms at the door of her hotel room turned into a hospital for people who do not need hospitalization during the week in Venezuela. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images) 

By Christian Spencer

In Corpus Christi, a coastal city in South Texas, nearly 100 babies tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

In mid-July, Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, announced that nearly 85 newborns tested positive for COVID-19.

One 6-week-old infant even died after contracting it.  Read more >>
