Almost 100 more babies test positive for COVID-19 in Corpus Christi, Texas

A 6-week-old infant died after contracting the virus.
A medical staff member takes the blood pressure and heart rate of a baby girl positive for COVID-19 while her mother holds her in her arms at the door of her hotel room turned into a hospital for people who do not need hospitalization during the week in Venezuela. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images)
In Corpus Christi, a coastal city in South Texas, nearly 100 babies tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks.
In mid-July, Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, announced that nearly 85 newborns tested positive for COVID-19.
One 6-week-old infant even died after contracting it. Read more >>